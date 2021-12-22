SHREVEPORT, La.--Apparently, some fans don't see Shreveport as a destination bowl. One reporter who was here to cover the game included some not so flattering descriptions of our city in his article and that piece is sparking a lot of discussion. The opinion piece has some people wondering should Shreveport work on some things.
In short, he points out improvements need to be made if the city will continue to host big name schools such as BYU. KTBS talked with former mayor Cedric Glover who says he doesn’t view the article in a negative way. He says this should be motivation for the city to step up. He says it gives the city a chance to take a hard look at what improvements could be made to make it more appealing to residents and visitors.
“I think two things can be true at the same time. I don't think Mr. Gibby had intentions of coming here to write the story he did. There are some legitimate criticisms we need to accept. There’s a great deal of potential here. We are one of the smallest cities in the country that hosts a division one bowl game we take great pride in that. We intend to play another 45 years,” said Cedric Glover.
He points out that a lot has changed since 1976 when the bowl started. Glover says he understands that for some football players that bowl game is the last time they'll make football memories so it’s important that players enjoy that experience.