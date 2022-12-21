SHREVEPORT, La. - With the holiday season in full-swing, excitement fills the air in Shreveport ahead of the matchup between the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns from the Sun Belt Conference (SBC) and the Houston Cougars of the American Athletic Conference (AAC).
The two teams will square off in the 46th Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl, with the Kickoff for college football's 11th most-historic bowl game is set for 2 p.m. CST on Friday, December 23 at Independence Stadium.
The bowl game will bring an influx of visitors to Shreveport, and the Shreveport-Bossier Convention and Tourist Bureau hopes the newly launched Independence Bowl Passport will encourage tourism in the area.
