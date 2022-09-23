SHREVEPORT, La. -- The Independence Bowl has donated $45,986 to local teachers.
The Independence Bowl Foundation partnered with Extra Yards for Teachers and a grant from the Louisiana Department of Revenue. The projects were chosen from posts on www.donorschoose.org.
The money was donated to 45 different teachers across the ArkLaTex.
Click here to see the full list of recipients.
"All the projects were pretty cool, the hardest part was choosing there was everything from little reading nooks to starting a STEM program and really everything in between," said Rob Ruble.