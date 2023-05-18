SHREVEPORT, La. -- A swimming class in Shreveport is targeting infants. The summer months mean many families will be hitting the lake, pool, or beach.
“We have bathtubs. We have puddles. We have water all around us. And so I do think it's really important to have multiple aspects of water safety,” said Julie Broadwell, whose kids are in the program.
At the Southside Swim Club, infants and toddlers in the water is a common sight. Many of them are not happy, but they’re learning skills that could save their lives.
“In the first four to six weeks of lessons, learn how to roll and float and wait to be picked up, and then older students who are developmentally ready also learn how to roll back onto their bellies and swim,” said Emma Burnett, an infant swimming resource instructor.
Infant classes start as young as six months old.
“We've learned that the sooner they get started, the safer they are. And we also find that as they age, they are more comfortable in the water once they've learned from us and they're also more aware and just overall more conscious about being careful around the water,” said Burnett.
But they do need to hit some developmental milestones first.
“They need to be able to sit unassisted on land, and they also need to be able to crawl,” said Burnett.
Parents said it gives them peace of mind and makes them feel more comfortable as summer approaches.
“Well, there's no question it makes them safer in the water. It helps me feel more secure as a mom. You know, with water safety, we want multiple layers of safety surrounding us,” said Broadwell.
Some other tips the instructor gave for being safe include putting a fence around your pool and having a designated water watcher when multiple kids are in the pool.
“A designated person for that because it's easy for something to slip between the cracks when no one's got the job of watching them,” said Burnett.
