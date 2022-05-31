SHREVEPORT, La. - Today, KTBS had the pleasure of sitting down with the current Miss Louisiana, a very talented young lady, Julia Claire Williams. She will pass her crown to the 2022 Miss Louisiana winner June 16-18, and you can catch it on KPXJ.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Local breaking news delivered as it happens.
News headlines delivered at 7:00 am Monday - Friday.
News headlines delivered at Noon Monday - Friday.
News headlines delivered at 4:00 pm Monday - Friday.
Keep up with all of our contests.
Would you like to receive the Holiday In Dixie Treasure Hunt clues first? Signup today!