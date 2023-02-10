BOSSIER CITY, La. - Members of Masjid Alnoor in Bossier City are holding a supply drive Friday, to collect and send much needed supplies to the earthquake victims in Turkey and Syria.
They will be accepting items like tents, blankets, jackets, warms clothes (including children's sizes), baby food, first-aid kits, hats, gloves, and shoes.
If you would like to give, they will be collecting donations at their location in the East Bank District from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. That's at at 1000 Delhi Street.