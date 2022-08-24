HAUGHTON, La. - In the first part of 2022, there have been several arrests in Haughton related to child pornography. The string of arrests have led to speculation in the community about special police operations in Bossier to catch predators.
However, Bossier Parish Sheriff Julian Whittington told KTBS Haughton covers a large geographical area, so, it stands to reason a large majority of child pornography arrests will happen there.
"It's not unique to Louisiana or North Louisiana or Bossier or Haughton. It's a nationwide trend," says Sheriff Whittington.
The Sheriff says investigating and prosecuting child porn cases is a delicate process that can take a toll on detectives exposed to the gruesome details in some cases.
"Our detectives are human beings. Most of them have children," he said.
Sexual abuse cases involving children are difficult to handle without help from other agencies. Sheriff Whittington credits organizations like The Gingerbread House in Shreveport for their crucial role in the investigations.
The child advocacy center conducts child friendly interviews while following guidelines that allow the testimony of child witnesses to be admitted as evidence in court.
CEO Jessica Milan-Miller says her staff of trained forensic interviewers are dedicated to making young victims feel safe.
"Every aspect of what we do is centered around the child and making sure that they can meet the family's needs," says Milan-Miller.
As for the cases in Haughton, Sheriff Whittington says the ones that make the news, are only the tip of the iceberg.