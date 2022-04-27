If you can -- throw on a pair of jeans Wednesday. It's Denim Day.
Not only is it an American favorite, Wednesday in particular, wearing denim sends a message because Denim Day raises awareness about sexual violence.
Your denim shows support for survivors and it's a message of solidarity -- there is no reason for sexual assault, including the clothes someone wears.
So why is denim connected to sexual assault?
It goes back to a case in Italy in the 90s when parliament overturned a rape conviction based on the victim's clothing.
According to the decision, the woman was wearing tight jeans so she must have given consent.
It led to protests in Italy where women wore jeans showing support for the victim.