It's National Water Park Day and Splash Kingdom Oasis is offering $10 admission.

SHREVEPORT, La.- It's National Water Park day! Shreveport's Splash Kingdom Oasis is offering admission for $10, which is more than half off regular price. Doors open at noon.
Splash Kingdom Oasis is also the second most affordable water park in the nation according to the 2022 water park index. Admission costs $24.95 including free parking, to rent a locker it's $10, and an average overnight stay in Shreveport is $55.51, for a total of $90.46.
We spoke to 10-year-olds Olivia and Victoria about why they love coming to Splash Kingdom, Victoria said "I like Splash Kingdom because there's so many fun rides, their staff is so nice, the food is awesome and everything about it is over the moon."
Olivia said, "those rides back there, are so much fun ...so much fun there really fast, all the drops are amazing."