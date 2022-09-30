It's STEM Saturday in Shreveport, students can build a chemical clock for free

SHREVEPORT, La. - Saturday, October 1st, is STEM Saturday. Students K- 12th grade will learn all about endothermic and exothermic reactions and how the use of molecules and compounds cause different reactions in their experiments. Scholars will get the chance to build their own chemical clock.
All required materials will be provided when students arrive. The in-person STEM Saturday is free and will be held Oct. 1 from 9:00 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. at David Raines Community Center - 2920 Round Grove Lane, Shreveport, LA 71107.
Click here to register.