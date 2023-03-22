BOSSIER CITY, La. - Bossier City residents can expect quieter roads after the Bossier City Council passed a motor vehicle noise ordinance.
The ordinance will specifically regulate unmuffled compression brakes, engine brakes, or jake braking on Benton Road, Airline Drive and U.S. Highway 71. The penalty for violators is $250.
The three features are normally found on diesel trucks carrying heavy loads and are used to give the brakes relief and assist the driver in stopping the truck. Unmuffled compression brakes, engine brakes, and jake braking can all be manually stopped.
This ordinance was created due to the heavy amount of complaints from residents that the noise was happening early in the morning and late at night.
"For the first month, it's very typical when there is a complaint, or a violation spotted of the new ordinance to stop them and advise them of the new ordinance and kind of educate the drivers. They'll spread the word and hopefully going forward we won't have any complaints, that would be ideal. But beyond that point, it will be driven by patrol officers who are assigned to that area, citizen complaints and we'll just respond to them like we would normally do anything else. And the patrol officers that work in that area will just keep an extra eye out," said Bossier City police Sgt. S.J. Wells.
The three areas of enforcement are state highways and DOTD will provide the signage that gives drivers a heads up on this ordinance.