Jalynn's Jeans is accepting donations for homeless teens in Caddo Parish

SHREVEPORT, La. - Jalynn Pickens was a sophomore at Caddo Magnet High School when she sat next to a student experiencing homelessness. Picken's birthday was coming up soon when she learned this about her friend and instead of having a sweet sixteen she started "Jalynn's Jeans."
Jalynn's Jeans is a jean drive to collect jeans for Caddo Parish teens who are experiencing homelessness. The first year the drive took place was in 2018 and 1,000 jeans were donated.
This led to create Jalynn's locker, a place where people can drop off all articles of clothing for homeless students in Caddo Parish. The jeans and clothes in Jalynn's locker are found at the Mckinney-Vento Educational Enhancement Site at the Caddo Parish School Board at 1638 Murphy Street in Shreveport.
Jeans will be accepted through Monday, March 12. You can drop off jeans at several locations including:
- Pop N Pizza-500 Texas St.
- Vegan's on the Run-1210 Milam St.
- MS Kick-1210 Milam St.
- Learning Ladder Early Childhood Academy-3702 Catherine St.
- SUSLA - 3050 Dr Martin Luther King Dr.
- Grambling State University- psychology building-403 Main St., Grambling
For every pair of jeans donated MS Kick is offering one entry into a raffle for a week of free lunches from its tenants.
Once the jeans are collected, they are washed and organized into sizes and men's and women's jeans and dropped off at Mckinney-Vento Educational Enhancement Site.
Jalynn hopes to receive 2,000 jeans this year and bring Jalynn's Jeans to every parish in Louisiana.