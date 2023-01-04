SHREVEPORT, La. - Musician James Burton is on the path to recovery. A recent social media post shows him playing the guitar for the first time in six months with a friend.
Burton fell Thanksgiving morning and had to get hip replacement surgery. While the surgery was successful, his remaining kidney did have trouble processing the medication from his three surgeries, one of those being from kidney cancer, but now he is cancer free.
It appears the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member is on the road to recovery.