SHREVEPORT, La. - Celebrate the ultimate shark-filled extravaganza this July at the Shreveport Aquarium!
Explore the Summer of Sharks and take a dive into FINtastic facts and JAWsome activities.
The highlight of the month is the thrilling Shark Week from July 23-30, but the excitement begins early with pre-Shark Week activities throughout July.
- Experience the thrill of Shark Talks & Feedings every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday at 2:30 pm. Observe the unique feeding behaviors of these magnificent creatures while learning captivating facts from our knowledgeable experts.
- Become an amateur paleontologist as you mine for Megalodon Teeth all month long at the Red River Treasure Mine (additional fee applies). Unearth your very own fossilized shark teeth and take home a piece of prehistoric history.
During Shark Week, July 23-30 there is an array of incredible activities:
- Be one of the first 20 kids (ages 2-12) to visit each day of Shark Week and receive a JAWsome kids shark party pack. (Members and regular priced admission guests only).
- Showcase your artistic talents by contributing shark-themed art to our Shark Art Gallery. Each submission earns you a ticket for a free Mako Me Crazy drink in the café (dine-in only), complete with gummy sharks.
- Embark on the Fin Fact Frenzy Quiz trail and discover interesting details about the sharks at the Shreveport Aquarium. Complete the trail to receive a cool sticker and a chance to win a grand prize shark basket.
- Meet the beloved mascot, Sherlock the Shark, who will be swimming through the aquarium from 11 am to 4 pm daily, ready for finny high fives and memorable photos.
- Engage in creative activities at our Shark Craft station from 11 am to noon and make a cool shark-themed craft to take home.
- Explore some Shark Science from 1 to 2 pm daily. Learn about electroreception, a unique ability of sharks, and examine fascinating artifacts like shark jaws and mermaid purses.
- Express your love for sharks and the ocean with free airbrush tattoos available from 2 to 4 pm every day of Shark Week.
Special dates
- LifeShare Blood Drive, July 24 & 26, from 10 am to 1 pm. All donors will receive a complimentary water bottle.
- Shark Week Trivia & Taco Night Tuesday, July 25, 5 – 9 pm. $15 (Free for members) Test your knowledge and enjoy a delectable taco feast, participate in trivia games hosted by Know it All Trivia at 5:30 and 7 pm. Shark-themed cocktails and mocktails will be available for purchase.
- Zenon the Zebra Shark's birthday, Thursday, July 27, at 11:30 am. Sing her a joyous happy birthday and watch as she enjoys her clam-flavored birthday cake. Cupcakes will be provided for our human party guests.
“While Shark Week is definitely our favorite week of the year and we have so many fun and engaging activities,” says General Manager Josh Evans, “our main goal is to raise awareness of these magnificent and often misunderstood creatures to let people know how important they are in keeping our oceans healthy. We want to encourage the public to get involved in conservation.”
Shreveport Aquarium is located at 601 Clyde Fant Parkway in Downtown Shreveport. The aquarium is open at 10 a.m. with last entry at 5 p.m. Sunday through Friday and on Saturdays 9 a.m. with last entry at 5 p.m. For more information, ticket prices and a full schedule of events, visit www.shreveportaquarium.com