SHREVEPORT, La - JCPenney has been a national retail icon since 1902, but it will no longer have a store in Shreveport.
Recently, it filed for bankruptcy and included the Youree Drive location among 154 stores to close nationwide.
Mary Barr, a Shreveport resident, says she's not happy at all about the closure.
"I'm sad that it's closing because it was an intermediate price on their clothing," Barr said.
Sandra Fuller, a school teacher in Shreveport, was overcome with emotion.
"I got a little misty-eyed when I came over here today," Fuller said, "Because I was, 'Oh, my goodness. My store's not going to be here anymore.'"
Hunter Audleman, a college student residing in Shreveport, say she will miss the store.
But she will be definitely be looking for the going-out-of-business sales.
"Oh yeah, I'm always one for a sale. You can't beat that," Audleman said.