JEFFERSON, Texas - When we think road trip, one place that comes to mind is Jefferson, Texas. That's why we're always excited when it's a KTBS 3 Community Caravan destination.
Thursday we had lunch at KnightLight Tarven in Jefferson. That's at 202 N. Walnut St. It was a great opportunity to catch up with folks in Marion County and see what's on their minds.
This community caravan is brought to you by the City of Jefferson Convention and Visitors Bureau.
Stay tuned! We'll be rolling on another KTBS 3 Community Caravan next month.