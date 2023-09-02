SHREVEPORT, La. - Jimmy Buffett, the singer who built himself a business empire, has died at the age of 76.
“Jimmy passed away peacefully on the night of September 1st surrounded by his family, friends, music and dogs,” a statement posted to Buffett’s official website and social media pages said late Friday.
Some called his signature sound gulf and western, a mix of country and Caribbean music.
Buffett was born Christmas day 1946 on the Gulf Coast in southern Mississippi and raised in the port city of Mobile, Alabama.
Like his music, it was all geared towards capturing the magic of the tropical places Buffet loved best.