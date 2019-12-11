MARSHALL, Texas - Santa Claus saddled up and headed to Bear Creek Smokehouse in east Texas for the latest KTBS 3 Jingle and Mingle event on Wednesday. That's where he teamed up with Meteorologist Brian Fowler and the rest of the KTBS 3 crew.
The public was invited to visit with Santa and Brian, take pictures and shop at the new Bear Creek Smokehouse Event Center and General Store. It's all part of the KTBS 3 Spirit of Christmas effort to spread holiday cheer this season.
The roughly 10,000 sq. ft. facility serves as a venue for those wishing to have their weddings, meetings, parties and reunions there.
About Bear Creek Smokehouse
It all began in 1943 and now Bear Creek Smokehouse has opened a spanking new 10,000 square foot General Store with all their specialty meats, such as spiral smoked premium hams, beef sticks, Smoked turkeys, pork tenderloins and brisket. There are dips, mixes, spices, and homemade fudge ready for you to indulge your guest. Now the general store showcases an array of t-shirts, kids items, stuffed longhorns, cutting boards, chocolates, and gift items.
Bear Creek Smokehouse ships almost daily and is a not to be missed outing for your family. Have your next event with Bear Creek and come feed the turkeys and longhorns!
This holiday, enjoy a trip to The Bear Creek Smokehouse General Store and Event Center and prepare to be amazed!