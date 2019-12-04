CARTHAGE, Texas - Santa Claus took a break from his busy schedule Wednesday evening and spent some time with Chief Meteorologist Joe Haynes and the rest of the KTBS 3 crew.
It was the latest Jingle and Mingle event, this time at Panola College in Carthage. The public was invited to visit with Santa and take pictures. It's all part of the KTBS 3 Spirit of Christmas effort to spread holiday cheer this season.
