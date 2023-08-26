SHREVEPORT, La. - Fair Park Prepatory Academy held its first Family and Community Engagement job fair Aug. 26.
Chancellor Felicia O’Neal said she and some of her teachers saw a need, and they were ready to take action.
“Our goal was to work to get a job fair for our community,” she said. “In order to help our scholars, we have to help their families.”
The job fair not only offered employment opportunities, but also resources for families like Medicaid, insurance and Goodwill services. O’Neal says she knows several scholars whose families are uninsured, and she wanted to do what she could to help that.
“We are just excited about this opportunity for our community,” she said. "This will not be the first time that we will be doing this, we hope to have this as an annual event, and it will only get larger.”