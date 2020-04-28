One constant in this unique NFL draft: Joe Burrow at the top

FILE - In this Jan. 13, 2020, file photo, LSU quarterback Joe Burrow throws a pass against Clemson during the second half of the NCAA College Football Playoff national championship game in New Orleans. The Cincinnati Bengals chose Burrow with the first pick in the NFL draft Thursday, April. 23, 2020.

 Gerald Herbert

NEW ORLEANS — LSU's National Champion Quarterback is reportedly signing a hefty contract with his new team.

Joe Burrow, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, will reportedly sign a $36 million contract with the Cincinnati Bengals, according to ESPN's Field Yates.

That contract comes with a nearly $24 million signing bonus.

 

With Burrow's National Championship ring, Heisman trophy and slew of record breaking stats, a big pay day in the NFL was due.

