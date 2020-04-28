NEW ORLEANS — LSU's National Champion Quarterback is reportedly signing a hefty contract with his new team.
Joe Burrow, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, will reportedly sign a $36 million contract with the Cincinnati Bengals, according to ESPN's Field Yates.
That contract comes with a nearly $24 million signing bonus.
The value for the contract that Joe Burrow will eventually sign with the Bengals has been set: the four-year deal (plus a fifth year option) will be worth $36,190,137 with a $23,880,100 signing bonus.— Field Yates (@FieldYates) April 27, 2020
With Burrow's National Championship ring, Heisman trophy and slew of record breaking stats, a big pay day in the NFL was due.