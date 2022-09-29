MARSHALL, Texas - Joe Pine Coffee Co. is giving back to the East Texas community in celebration of their fifth anniversary. Bring in shoes and/or socks to receive free drip coffee all day on Saturday, October 1, 2022.
Additionally, Joe Pine Coffee Co. is selling commemorative fifth anniversary bandanas for $5, and the profit from each bandana will go toward a Thanksgiving meal through the Tracy Andrus Foundation, and the shoes and shocks will go to homeless or needy people in the Marshall area.
Starting at 6:00 p.m., Joe Pine Coffee Co. will also have a charity-based latte art throwdown with a Texas twist. Contestants can sign up at www.joepinecoffee.com. Joe Pine is asking contestants to donate shoes and socks as their entry fee, and there are prizes for the top three winners from the event’s sponsors, which include Silver Grizzly Espresso, Tweed Coffee Company, and Brown Coffee Company.
Wright On Taco and Wild Honey Creamery will be open outside of Joe Pine starting at 6:00 p.m. with live country music by local artist Nate Harrison.