SHREVEPORT, La. - Junior Achievement of Northwest Louisiana is hosting a Business Hall of Fame Laureate induction dinner Thursday. The event takes place at 6:30 p.m. at the Shreveport Convention Center.
"These are individuals who are visionaries, leaders in the community," said Greg Procell, who spoke on behalf of the organization. "They have helped in educational aspects, they've helped in business aspects, to help create more jobs."
Junior Achievement offers programs in the core content areas of work readiness, entrepreneurship and financial literacy, helping to ignite the spark in young people to experience and realize the opportunities and realities of work and life in the 21st century.