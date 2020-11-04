SHREVEPORT, La. - This year's Junior Livestock Sale is still happening this year, but thanks to COVID-19 it is changing.
The top 20% of Students from Caddo, Bossier and DeSoto Parishes are invited to the sale. Money will go to the students for scholarships.
The sale is open to the public at the Hirsch Coliseum for people to social distance.
If you want to stay at home, you can watch the livestock sale at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday on KTBS 3.3, KTBS.com and your KTBS 3 now connected devices.
To donate or learn more about the sale click here.
The sale is brought to you by Barksdale Federal Credit Union, Kilpatrick's Rose-Neath Funeral Homes, and Louisiana Land Bank.