BOSSIER CITY, La. - If you're looking for something fun to do Friday night, Dec. 10, look no more. The Steel Woods with Flight Delay will be rocking Hurricane Alley for a great cause form 7 p.m. until 11 p.m. They've teamed up with Just Be-Clause: Geaux 4 Kids to help kids in crisis.
Just Be-Clause provides Christmas presents to teens ages 13-18 who have been identified by school resource officers as in-crisis.
Most Christmas present drives cater to the younger children; very few provide presents to teenagers.
All items not used at the end of the holidays will be placed into Geaux Bags to be distributed state wide in Louisiana to children placed into foster care at no fault of their own.