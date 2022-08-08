SHREVEPORT, La. - As athletes prepare for their fall sport seasons in the ArkLaTex they are facing scorching temperatures. The Red Cross has tips to keep athletes safe during these temperatures that are consistently near 100 degrees.
- Avoid scheduling workouts and exercise during the hottest times of the day-schedule them for early in the day or later in the evening
- Coaches and players need to hydrate with water and electrolytes, that provide minerals lost when athletes sweat
- Coaches and athletes need to be aware of the signs of heat stroke or heat exhaustion
Here are signs to look out for if you think an athlete is suffering from heat exhaustion or a heat stroke
- Heat exhaustion: pale or flushed skin, heavy sweating, headache, nausea, or weakness
- Heat stroke: hot/red skin, changes in consciousness, vomiting and high body temperature
If a coach or athlete is suffering from a heat stroke call 911 immediately.
The LHSAA handbook set a rule that during the months of August and September, there shall be a mandatory heat time-out at the six minute mark of every quarter. These time-outs shall be official time-outs and will allow the players to rest briefly and hydrate their bodies.