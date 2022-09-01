Keeping athletes safe when it comes to concussions

SHREVEPORT, La. - As both high school and college football seasons kick off, it's important to keep athletes health top of mind.
According to UPMC Sports Medicine, around 3 million sports related concussions happen every year. To protect players from injury, the Louisiana High School Athletic Association has basic concussion protocols in place. Those include not allowing a player to play the same day as getting a concussion and they must be evaluated the same day. After getting diagnosed they also have to be cleared by a medical professional that is licensed in the state of Louisiana before they can return to play.
Symptoms to be aware of include:
- nausea
- headaches
- dizziness
- fatigue
Christus Health athletic trainer, Charlie Wardman, says "if a concussion goes untreated it will more than likely prolong the symptoms and will make you more likely to get another concussion."
If there is neck pain that is an immediate referral to the emergency room.
A misconception when it comes to monitoring a concussion is to continually wake up throughout the night, but it is actually better to let them sleep so the body can restore itself.