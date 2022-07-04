SHREVEPORT, La.- As you enjoy B-B-Q'S and fun, and celebrate the holiday, KTBS wants to make sure your pets are taken care of.
As fireworks are popping dogs can suffer from major anxiety, and here are some ways to keep them calm:
- Put your dog in a secure room with comforting toys
- Turn on the TV or Music to drown out the loud noise
- A thunder shirt--puts pressure around a dogs torso, to keep them calm
- Medication but only if prescribed by a veterinarian
KTBS spoke with a veterinarian who says signs can be mild to moderate. Mild signs include whining, panting, or shivering. Moderate signs include hide or flee.
Also make sure your dog has their collar on, with their identification with your information, incase they run away and they can be returned safely.