SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport native and blues guitarist, Kenny Wayne Shepherd will perform live with the Kenny Wayne Shepherd band at the Grand Theatre in Shreveport on Feb. 12, 2022.
For the first time, the Kenny Wayne Shepherd band will perform "Trouble Is" in its entirety. The band celebrated their inaugural record release of "Trouble Is" at the Strand Theatre 25 years prior.
The show will be streamed worldwide and will be released later in the year on DVD/Blu-Ray along with with a very special Anniversary Package celebrating its 25th birthday.
The concert benefits Providence House and The Northwest Louisiana Family Justice Center. Tickets will go on sale Friday at 10 a.m.
Click here to purchase tickets.