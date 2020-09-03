KTBS 3 Community Caravan - September 2020

KILGORE, Texas - The KTBS 3 Community Caravan crew received a big welcome from our neighbors in Texas as we rolled west on Thursday.

Downtown D'Lites Cafe on N. Kilgore Street was the place to be at noon as lunch was served up.

Founded in 1872, Kilgore is located in Gregg and Rusk counties and is known as a pioneer in the oil and gas industry worldwide.

Kilgore at one time boasted a single downtown city block with the densest concentration of oil derricks in the world.

This KTBS 3 Community Caravan was sponsored by Visit Kilgore.

Stay tuned! On Sept. 24 we'll be headed north to McCurtain County, Oklahoma.

