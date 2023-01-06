SHREVEPORT, La.-King Cake is a time-honored traditional Mardi Gras desert.
Local bakeries like the Lowder Baking Company in Shreveport are welcoming customers looking to grab a sweet treat.
On January 6th, which marks the first day of the Carnival season, the bakery began selling its fresh made King Cakes.
Customers can order up until February 23.
Owner Sarah Lowder says her family's business has flourished since opening in 2019. She says each Mardi Gras season her customers can't get enough of the made from scratch deserts baked at Lowder's.
On Saturday January 7th at 11:00 a.m., Lowder Baking Company is hosting a King Cake Kick-off event featuring author Matt Hanes who will be signing copies of his book, "The Big Book of King Cake."
The Shreveport Second Line Brass Band will also be performing.