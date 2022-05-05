Stroke kills nearly 150,000 of the 860,000 Americans who die of cardiovascular disease each year—that’s 1 in every 19 deaths from all causes.
A stroke, sometimes called a brain attack, happens in one of two ways: • Ischemic stroke—when the blood supply to the brain is blocked • Hemorrhagic stroke—when a blood vessel in the brain bursts A stroke causes brain tissue to die, which can lead to brain damage, disability, and death. Stroke is the fifth leading cause of death in the United States and the leading cause of serious long-term disability. This is disturbing because about 80% of strokes are preventable. You can greatly reduce your risk for stroke by making lifestyle changes to help control your blood pressure and cholesterol levels and, in some cases, by taking medication.