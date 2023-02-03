Krewe of Aquarius Parade Forecast

Meteorologist
LOGANSPORT, La. - Nice weather is forecast for the Krewe of Aquarius parade in Logansport on this Saturday evening. Mostly clear skies, light winds and temperatures in the 40s to the 50s can be expected.
Enjoy!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Local breaking news delivered as it happens.
News headlines delivered at 7:00 am Monday - Friday.
News headlines delivered at Noon Monday - Friday.
News headlines delivered at 4:00 pm Monday - Friday.
Weather forecast delivered at 9:00 am daily.
Keep up with all of our contests.