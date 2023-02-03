Krewe of Aquarius Parade Forecast
Krewe of Aquarius Parade Forecast

LOGANSPORT, La. - Nice weather is forecast for the Krewe of Aquarius parade in Logansport on this Saturday evening.  Mostly clear skies, light winds and temperatures in the 40s to the 50s can be expected.

Enjoy!

Report a typo on this article
0
0
0
0
0



Recommended for you

Load comments