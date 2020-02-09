BOSSIER CITY, La. - Calling all dogs, cats, pigs, and even donkeys!
Sunday was the 21st annual Krewe of Barkus and Meoux parade where pets of all sizes got to participate in a Mardi Gras festival made just for animals.
This year's theme was woofstock. All were encouraged to wear Mardi Gras or 70's attire.
There was a costume contest hosted by the King of Barkus and Meoux, which happened to be our own Alex Anderson and Domonique Brogle.
Plenty of vendors for pets and humans and all money raised is going to a good cause.
"I love being a part of this because we are a krewe with a cause," said Queen Ambassador, Kimberly Jenson. "We want to help educate people on pet ownership. We want to help with spay and neuter programs. We give out grants. We give out emergency assistance. We really try to make a difference in the community with pets."
To join the krewe, you don't have to be a pet owner, you just have to love animals.
For more information, go to barkusandmeoux.com