SHREVEPORT, La. - Hundreds of people of all ages showed up with their furry friends to participate and enjoy the annual Krewe of Barkus and Meoux parade on Sunday.
Pets were dressed from head to paw with creative costumes and were carried in floats that rolled along a parade route at the Louisiana State Fairgrounds.
Vendors were set up all around with information on various kinds of pet care and food for both pets and owners.
"This is an exciting time to promote our animal adoptions", Marisa Richardson from Shreveport-Bossier Animal Rescue said.
There were dogs available with Caddo Parish Animal Services for on-the-spot adoption as well.
This year's king and queen for Barkus and Meoux XXIII are Kenny and Ann Frizzell. The two were featured in this year's parade with their two dogs.
The Humane Society for Northwest Louisiana was also present at the parade to raise money and awareness for pet adoptions and to find volunteers for their organization.
"It's nice hanging out with other people who do what we do too," Debbie Thomas from HSNWLA said.
The Krewe of Barkus and Meoux is much more than just dogs and cats though. The organization advocates for all animals in need.
At the parade, there were miniature donkeys, birds, turtles, and even a baby kangaroo.
The event featured a costume contest with the themes for the three winners being "Beauty and the Beast", "Ghostbusters", and Mardi Gras.
Jessica Frey, Krewe of Barkus and Meoux event organizer, says donations are always accepted via their Facebook page, their website, or by emailing them to find out other various online/app payment options.
All donations go towards things like emergency vet bills, low-cost spay and neutering, and vaccines.