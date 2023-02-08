SHREVEPORT, La. - The Krewe of Centaur made a trip to Magnolia Manor Nursing and Rehabilitation on Wednesday to spread some Mardi Gras cheer.
Captain Byron Trust, King Danny Lowrey, Queen Tina Tomasek, Duchess Karla Sweeney, Duchess Cindy Henry, and Prince Colton Davis paraded down the halls showering residents and staff with colorful beads and brought the life of Mardi Gras right to each person's doorstep.
The residents at Magnolia Manor were alive with excitement from seeing the grand costumes and getting to personally interact with each of the krewe members.
The parade, which lasted an hour, gave the residents an opportunity to comfortably enjoy and celebrate their own Mardi Gras tradition.
"It just takes one person to make all of this worth it," Trust said. "We're just trying to spread the Mardi Gras cheer throughout the community."
This year's Krewe of Centaur parade will be held on Saturday at 3 p.m.
