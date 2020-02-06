SHREVEPORT, LA. - Nearly 100 students from Bossier Schools stopped by the Centaur Den Thursday at noon for a tour and a lesson on Mardi Gras history and the construction of floats.
Third graders from Benton Elementary School created masks with help from their teachers for a fun Mardi Gras activity before taking a tour to view the floats.
As the students were finishing up their masks, The Krewe of Centaur encouraged the 3rd graders to wear their masks to next Saturday's parade to receive some throws from the floats.
The Krewe of Centaur, the only superkrewe in Northwest Louisiana, was organized in 1991. Their parade rivals most of those in New Orleans. The Krewe of Centaur Parade rolls Feb. 15, 2020 at 3:30 p.m. beginning at Clyde Fant Parkway at Lake Street in downtown Shreveport and ends on East Kings Highway at East Preston Street. KTBS PARADE TRACKER AVAILABLE! Catch it live at 5 p.m. on all of your KTBS 3 Now connected devices including Roku, Android, Amazon Fire TV and Apple TV, plus on KTBS 3 and ktbs.com.