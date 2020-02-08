Public Relations Manager of Krewe of Centaur, Emily, gives details on how many fun items were collected throughout the bead pickup process on Saturday, Feb. 8
SHREVEPORT, La. - With the Krewe of Centaur parade being just one week away, the krewe spent time at the Centaur Den on Aero Dr. in Shreveport for their bead loading and bead pickup process.
On Feb. 15, parade goers will be able to see millions of beads that were loaded onto each float.
Over a million beads and 200,000 cups were collected by members of the krewe on Saturday morning and afternoon.
The Krewe of Centaur, the only superkrewe in Northwest Louisiana, was organized in 1991. Their parade rivals most of those in New Orleans. The Krewe of Centaur Parade rolls Feb. 15, 2020 at 3:30 p.m. beginning at Clyde Fant Parkway at Lake Street in downtown Shreveport and ends on East Kings Highway at East Preston Street. KTBS PARADE TRACKER AVAILABLE! Catch it live at 5 p.m. on all of your KTBS 3 Now connected devices including Roku, Android, Amazon Fire TV and Apple TV, plus on KTBS 3 and ktbs.com.
