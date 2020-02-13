King Centaur King Jeremy Burge, Queen Janet Caldwell Bradley and Captain Ricky Bridges from the Krewe of Centaur tell us all about the big float loading party that takes place tomorrow.
3 Investigates & ArkLaTex In-Depth
Events
Upcoming Events
Most Popular
Articles
- Captain Shreve student dismissed from cheerleading team over hair
- No scholarship for Northwood athlete who claimed to sign with Ole Miss
- Fall from ladder saves man's life
- UPDATE: A 3rd suspect turns himself in after Bossier shooting and police chase
- DeSoto sheriff's deputy dies in two-vehicle crash
- At least 200 infected with Norovirus after visiting Lake Charles casino
- Man charged with woman's death from drug overdose
- CPSO: Woman arrested for skipping out on food orders
- Krewe of Centaur to roll Saturday with earlier start time
- 3 Investigates changes at Ware Youth Center following two suicides
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Online Poll
What's your favorite king cake flavor?
You voted: