SHREVEPORT, La.-A new Krewe is debuting this Mardi Gras season with it first parade Sunday, February 26th in downtown Shreveport.
The Krewe of Cheveu (prononuced sha-voo) is dedicated to celebrating the local beauty scene.
Every profession from hair stylists and barbers, to make up artists to lash and nail technicians will be represented in a beauty parade.
The parade will travel from Central Station, up Marshall Street and end at with an after party at Uptown Bar & Lounge.
Co-founder and hairstylist Krishuna Sloan says parade goers can expect throws like the usual beads that you would expect at any other parade as well as samples from the beauty professionals in the parade.
Sloan says she chose Marshall Street for the parade route because she felt the artwork in the area made it a unique place for a community event. She said Marshall Street is not often used for parades.
Sloan says she hopes the parade gets bigger and bigger each year.
The Krewe of Cheveu Beauty Parade will begin at 2 p.m. until about 4:30 p.m. with an after party at Uptown Bar & Lounge at 5:30 p.m.