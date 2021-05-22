BOSSIER CITY, La - On Saturday night, the Krewe of Gemini announced its theme for the Mardi Gras season in 2022. The Krewe's theme for its 33rd parade will be “Night at the Movies.” A few movie ideas for the parade floats are Secretariat, Revenge of the Nerds, and Back to the Future.
Krewe of Gemini Captain, Jamey Purdy, spoke with KTBS on why he chose this theme.
”It's up to the captain to select the theme each year,” said Purdy. “So something I love are movies and movie quotes and stuff like that. That’s what I went with to share something with the ArkLaTex that I love.”
Purdy said he thinks everyone enjoyed the theme and hopes the ArkLaTex enjoys it as well.