SHREVEPORT, La. - For 20 years, the Krewe of Harambee has hosted a Mardi Gras Parade in Shreveport. This year was no different. It's all to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
"He was an awesome speaker and he changed a lot of things for a lot of people," said parade-goer Connie Thompson.
"I wish we could be more forward to his beliefs than it is right now," parade-goer David Dollar said.
The parade featured a number of different organizations, bands, and businesses.
This year's grand marshal is Dr. Nikole Roebuck - Grambling State's first female band director.
"I'm looking forward to enjoying the crowd, this beautiful day, throwing some beads for everybody and as I said, looking forward to all the high school bands and the World Fame to show out as we always do," Roebuck said before the parade started.
The parade ended with that show-out performance by GSU's World Fame Marching Band, but not before all the throws and catches.
"We're having a great time," said Tee Davis. "We're enjoying all the dancers."
And some who came from far away, like Karen and Beth.
"I'm from Minnesota," said Beth.
"Northerners have no idea what they're missing," Karen said. "I'd say come down here anytime during Mardi Gras season. It's warmer and it's fun."