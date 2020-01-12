Shreveport, La - The Krewe of Harambee and the royal court will continue to celebrate its 20th season with the 15th Hopes and Dreams Scholarship Breakfast and Krewe of Harambee Mardi Gras MLK Day Parade on MLK Day on Monday January 20, 2020.
The parade features local marching bands, cheerleading and dancing squads, businesses, civic and social organizations, fraternities and sororities, Zulu Stilt Walkers from New Orleans and the world famous, Grambling State University Tiger Marching Band.
Dr. Nikole Roebuck, the first female Band Director at Grambling State is Grand Marshal and local philanthropist and McDonald’s Owner and Operator, Roy Griggs are this year’s Honorary Grand Marshal.
The parade starts at the top of Common and Milam streets in downtown Shreveport and begins at 1 p.m. You can watch live coverage on KPXJ, CW21, ktbs.com and all your KTBS 3 Now connected devices.
Individuals interested in participating have until Tuesday January 14, 2020 to submit an application. Applications can be obtained by contacting parade organizers Beverly Paige or Derrick L. Henderson 318-470-9843 or 318-572-6337.
Harambee means “all pull together” in Swahili. Sankofa is a word in the Twi language of Ghana, translated “go back to the past and bring forward that which is useful”.
Dee Miles is Captain and Johnathan Reynolds and Regina Winn are King and Queen XX.
Before the parade, the krewe will hold its annual Hopes and Dreams Scholarship Breakfast. It starts at 8 a.m., at the Shreveport Petroleum Club. and will feature Rick Gallot, President of Grambling State University as the keynote speaker. Scholarships will be awarded to selected high school seniors, who submitted essays entitled “How I Made It Against All Odds”. The Petroleum Club is located at 416 Travis St, tickets are $20 and can be purchased at the door.