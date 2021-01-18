SHREVEPORT, La- On Monday, the Krewe of Harambee would have rolled for the 21st time, celebrating the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
The annual Mardi Gras parade is usually televised here on KTBS 3.
It showcases the Krewe of about 150, with actors portraying Dr. King and his wife, Coretta Scott King, as well as school bands, stilt walkers, and their popular handmade masks the Krewe throws. While Mardi Gras will not continue as normal this year, the Krewe spoke about why it was created and what MLK day means to them.
“The Krewe of Harambee of Shreveport was founded some 21 years ago by some African Americans who saw a void of African American participation in our local Mardi Gras season and in the local community,” said Derrick L. Henderson, co-chair and 9th king of the parade. “It's a Mardi Gras parade, but it’s held on MLK Day in honor of the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King.”
Beverly Paige, also a parade co-chair, challenged the community to give back on Monday.
“Even though we are not doing a day of service by bringing a parade on MLK Day, those of you that can go out and do service on MLK Day in a safe manner, then we charge you to do so,” said Paige.
The Krewe will post photos of previous years to social media using #KOHVirtualParade2021 .
If you would like to stay up to date with the Krewe of Harambee, click here to visit their site.