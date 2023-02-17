SHREVEPORT, La. - The Krewe of Highland hosted their annual Grand Bal this Friday at the Remington Garage in downtown Shreveport.
This year’s theme was “Greek Gods and Goddesses Surreal Symposium” with their dress code including ancient Greek attire.
Hundreds of guests showed up for a big night of toga-rific fun with lots of music, marvelous costumes, a buffet, and a chance to see a great show put on by the krewe royalty. The event also included trapeze artists, a living Greek statue, and a juggler.
As a way of following their motto of staying unique, the Krewe of Highland did not assign tables to anyone (including royalty) as a way to encourage dancing, mingling, and a more inclusive event for all attendees.
This year’s Krewe of Highland captain is Emily Hamann. She stood on stage along with the krewe’s co-captain Ex Jones as the ‘God and Goddess of the Underworld’.
Some of the royalty themes included being the Gods and Goddesses of: fashion, love, and even strange.
This year’s queen Robin Ramsey entered the stage as the ‘Queen of Snakes’, and the King of Highland Brandon Manning made the crowd go wild as he made his grand entrance with a crew of dancers and Greek Gods.
For a full list of the current royalty at the Krewe of Highland, click here.
The Krewe of Highland parade rolls out on Sunday at 3 p.m. For more Highland parade information, click here.
To check out the rest of the upcoming Mardi Gras events around the ArkLaTex, click here.