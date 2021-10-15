SHREVEPORT, La- The Krewe of Highland is hosting their coronation to crown the King and Queen of their Krewe.
The event will be held downtown at the lot at the old bus station at six p.m. There will be several food trucks, live music and an open bar.
Anyone is welcome to come and tickets $40 at the door.
The Krewe of Highland is set to roll at Mardi Gras this year on February 27th.
As a smaller parade, they have managed to avoid a many of the issues that has made the possibility of parades uncertain for other Krewes.
The big dilemma this year is the high costs that other Krewes are hesitant to provide the City of Shreveport for security. Though, the Krewe of Highland already has had to pay the city for security in the past, so they should move into February as planned.
Dillon Haynes, the Duke of the Krewe of Highland, hopes that the other Krewes will be able to "meet in the middle" to find a solution to the impasse. Haynes added, that Mardi Gras is ultimately about the community and after the city's struggles over the past year, he says parades might be just what Shreveport needs.