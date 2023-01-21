SHREVEPORT, La. - On Friday, the Krewe of Justinian gathered at the Horseshoe Casino's Riverdome to celebrate their Grand Bal XXIX for the 2023 Mardi Gras season.
The Krewe of Justinian honored their royal court including Queen XXIX Susie Orman Stinson and King XXIX Maury Hicks.
The theme for the night was "Purple Reign" and hosted by Captain XXIX Nancy G. Cooper.
The Krewe of Justinian, formed in 1994, is affiliated with the Shreveport Bar Association and is made up entirely of the area's judges, attorneys, and all persons interested and involved in legal affairs.