King Maraquis Hall and Queen Valerie Thomas-White

The first parade of the 2020 Mardi Gras season rolls this weekend.

The Krewe of Sobek holds its 16th annual parade.

This year's King Maraquis Hall and Queen Valerie Thomas-White join us this morning to get us all ready for theri big parade.

