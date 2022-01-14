SHREVEPORT, La- The Krewe of Sobek held their annual Ball at the Shreveport Convention Center for the first time in two years. Things were almost back to full swing.
Covid-19 regulations were followed during the event, including social distancing and masking. But, that didn't stop the good times from rolling. There was food, drinks, and elaborate costumes. This year's theme was "Down on the Bayou."
It was a great way to prepare for the parade on Saturday which will be live here at one o'clock on ktbs.com.