SHREVEPORT, La - The Krewe of Sobek celebrated its outgoing court as they passed the torch, Saturday. The new court will take over for the upcoming Mardi Gras Season. The krewe's captain Johann Cooke Sr. was excited to have everyone together.
"The party is awesome," said Cooke Sr. "This is the most adult party you could have. You get to dress nice. You see a lot of friends and family. It's just a fellowship in general. Being that we've all being locked down, we've had a lot of losses and setbacks. To get things started, to edge back towards some level of normalcy means a lot." Cooke is looking forward to the krewe's ball in 2022.